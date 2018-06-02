Kickoff time announced for Auburn vs. Washington opener

Auburn and Washington will face-off in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 1 with a kick time that has been set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

“With two projected top 10 teams, two top 10 quarterbacks and two top-ranked defenses, this game will certainly have a major impact on the College Football Playoff,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We’re looking forward to having the SEC back and for the first time, welcoming the Pac-12 to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. It should be the perfect way to kick off the season with two storied programs facing off for the first time in their history.”

2018's contest marks the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools and also represents the first-ever SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game history.

Past Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game teams and winners of The Old Leather Helmet include:





2017: (25) Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Tennessee 42-41 (2 OT)

2017: (3) Florida State vs. (1) Alabama Alabama 24-7

2016: (18) Georgia vs. (22) North Carolina Georgia 33-24

2015: (25) Louisville vs. (6) Auburn Auburn 31-24

2014: (2) Alabama vs. West Virginia Alabama 33-23

2014: (18) Ole Miss vs. Boise State Ole Miss 35-13

2013: (1) Alabama vs. Virginia Tech Alabama 35-10

2012: (14) Clemson vs. (24) Auburn Clemson 26-19

2012: (25) N.C. State vs. Tennessee Tennessee 35-21

2011: (5) Boise State vs. (19) Georgia Boise State 35-21

2010: (16) LSU vs. (18) North Carolina LSU 30-24

2009: (5) Alabama vs. (7) Virginia Tech Alabama 34-24

2008: (9) Clemson vs. (24) Alabama Alabama 34-10