Kentucky deputy shoots, kills suspect in Tennessee

Tennessee agents are now investigating a shooting after a Kentucky deputy crossed state lines in pursuit of a suspect.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 10:17 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 10:17 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says its agents are now looking into a shooting involving a Kentucky deputy and a suspect armed with a knife.

The shooting happened on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Weakly County. A Hickman County, Kentucky deputy was pursuing a man who crossed state lines in a vehicle. Investigators say the suspect then left the vehicle following a crash and started running.

Agents say the suspect later stole a man's car in Tennessee before Kentucky law enforcement spotted him again. A deputy later caught up with the man, who was armed with a knife.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Salvador Byassee of Clinton, Kentucky. The deputy was unharmed.

Deputies say the pursuit started when Byassee refused to stop at a Kentucky State Police sobriety check. State police joined deputies in the pursuit as well.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

