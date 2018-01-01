Kemper buys Birmingham-based Infinity insurance

Alabama-based Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is selling its insurance operation to Chicago’s Kemper Corporation.

Scroll for more content...

That’s according to the trade publication, Insurance Journal.

The $1.4 billion gives Kemper a bigger slice of the non-standard insurance market. Infinity targets the Latino community. More than half of Infinity’s business is in California. Florida and Texas are also big markets for the Birmingham-headquartered company.

Infinity has 2,300 employees and 10,600 independent agents.