Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks because of salmonella potential

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.

Scroll for more content...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

RECALL: Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. This cereal has been linked to an outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/cXcOfQgtkP — CDC (@CDCgov) June 15, 2018

Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)