Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks because of salmonella potential

MGN

People are being advised to throw the affected cereal away and contact that company for a refund.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.

Scroll for more content...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events