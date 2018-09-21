Clear

WAAY 31's Kate McKenna goes Over the Edge

Meteorologist Kate McKenna went Over the Edge to benefit the Kids to Love nonprofit.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 5:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Kate rappelled down the 188 foot tall Regions Center building in downtown Huntsville to raise money for the Kids to Love nonprofit, which helps to connect foster children with adoptive families and to provide them with educational programs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events