WAAY 31's Kate McKenna goes Over the Edge

Kate rappelled down the 188 foot tall Regions Center building in downtown Huntsville to raise money for the Kids to Love nonprofit, which helps to connect foster children with adoptive families and to provide them with educational programs.
