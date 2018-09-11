KTECH Fosters Workforce Training

"There's no program that I've heard of that wraps around the whole mechanical and electrical engineering, combining robotics and soldering and being able to go out into the workforce and get a job with that certification," says Lexi.

That's exactly what KTECH does, bridging the gap between the foster care system and the workforce. The skills learned at KTECH will help her secure a job in advanced manufacturing. That job will be a stepping stone on her journey to achieve her career goal of being a trauma surgeon.

Lexi admits that just being accepted into the KTECH program doesn't mean you're guaranteed a job.

"It's really what you make it. KTECH, they'll give you the tools and everything to succeed, but you have to be the one to push yourself and take that opportunity at hand and go reach for the stars."

You can help students like Lexi by donating to Kids to Love.