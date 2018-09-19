Clear
Huntsville Police Department hosts K-9 competition

Huntsville is the host of the 2018 United States Police Canine Association Field Trials.

Police K-9s from across the country are competing in Huntsville at the 2018 United States Police Canine Association Field Trials. 

The dogs competing this morning were doing bite work. WAAY31 spoke with Sergeant Joe Jenkins from the Huntsville Police K-9 Unit about the competition.

"The dogs get certified in their local regions from around the United States, and this is the best of the best police dogs from around the United States, so they're all competing here to be top dog," Jenkins said.

The K-9s are tested on apprehension, obedience and agility. The top dog will be awarded this Friday. 

