Juvenile taken into custody for Section High School threat

Jackson County authorities said they have taken someone into custody for a threat that was made against Section High School.
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said in a Facebook post just before midnight that the "threat has been eliminated," after taking a juvenile into custody.
Phillips said there had been word that an "incident" was to occur Wednesday at the school.
The 16-year-old's name was not released.
The sheriff's office is expected to release more information today.