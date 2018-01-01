Juvenile taken into custody for Section High School threat

Jackson County authorities said they have taken someone into custody for a threat that was made against Section High School.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said in a Facebook post just before midnight that the "threat has been eliminated," after taking a juvenile into custody.

Phillips said there had been word that an "incident" was to occur Wednesday at the school.

The 16-year-old's name was not released.

The sheriff's office is expected to release more information today.