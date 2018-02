Officials told WAAY 31, a juvenile is in custody after a shooting incident in Limestone County.

Scroll for more content...

The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Wellhouse Drive.

Officials told WAAY 31, the incident occurred inside the residence and is believed to be a domestic incident.

Investigators have recovered a gun and a magazine.

One victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.