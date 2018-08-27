Clear

Juvenile arrested in connection to Decatur car thefts

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

According to Decatur police, the first car, a Hyundai Sonata, was stolen from a Decatur car dealership on July 5th.

The Sonata was recovered in Decatur on July 22nd.

Police said items found inside the vehicle were linked to a 15-year-old Decatur juvenile.

The second car, a Nissan Altima, was stolen from a Decatur car dealership on August 5th.

The Altima was recovered after a short chase with Decatur police on August 11th.

According to police, one of the suspects in that case was the same 15-year-old suspect from the initial car theft case.

The 15-year-old suspect was found and arrested on August 20th.

Decatur police said the suspect was detained by the Juvenile Probation Office and transferred to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Facility.

