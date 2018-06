High pressure continues to keep us hot and humid but over the course of this week we will see a chance of pop-up showers and storms every day.

Father's Day will warm into the low 90s with showers and storms developing around lunch and could linger as late as 7 or 8 p.m..

The rest of next week daily highs will be in the low 90s with pop-up storms possible.