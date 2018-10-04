Judge rules City does not have to turn over Officer Darby's statement

The City of Huntsville must turn over all items requested in relation to William Darby's case by November 1, except for statements made by Darby himself.

A judge ruled on September 28 against the City to require information from a police internal review board session to be turned over to the state, but it wasn't clear yet whether Darby's statements would be required.

Officer William Darby was indicted by a grand jury in August and charged with murder in connection to the April 3 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker. Darby and two other officers responded that day to a report that Parker was potentially suicidal.

