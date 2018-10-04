Clear
Judge rules City does not have to turn over Officer Darby's statement

The judge ruled the City must turn over all items requested in a subpoena, except for statements made by William Darby.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Sydney Martin

The City of Huntsville must turn over all items requested in relation to William Darby's case by November 1, except for statements made by Darby himself.

A judge ruled on September 28 against the City to require information from a police internal review board session to be turned over to the state, but it wasn't clear yet whether Darby's statements would be required.

Officer William Darby was indicted by a grand jury in August and charged with murder in connection to the April 3 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker. Darby and two other officers responded that day to a report that Parker was potentially suicidal.

WAAY 31 will continue to follow the case and provide updates.

