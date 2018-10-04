The City of Huntsville must turn over all items requested in relation to William Darby's case by November 1, except for statements made by Darby himself.
A judge ruled on September 28 against the City to require information from a police internal review board session to be turned over to the state, but it wasn't clear yet whether Darby's statements would be required.
Officer William Darby was indicted by a grand jury in August and charged with murder in connection to the April 3 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker. Darby and two other officers responded that day to a report that Parker was potentially suicidal.
WAAY 31 will continue to follow the case and provide updates.
- Judge rules City does not have to turn over Officer Darby's statement
- Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
- Judge says City must turn over information from police review board
