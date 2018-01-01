Judge orders Jackson County dogs to be euthanized following deadly attack

Four dogs could now be euthanized after a Jackson County judge's order Monday.

Jackson County District Judge Don Word ordered for four dogs owned by Melody and Brian Graden to be euthanized after deeming them "dangerous animals" according to county law.

The judge says there is evidence the four dogs caused the death of 24-year-old Emily Mae Colvin in Section in December 2017. Authorities say the dogs attacked her that morning, and while there are no leash laws in Jackson County, the owners are still responsible for any damages.

The order also states the Gradens must pay more than $1,000 in expenses related to this case.

The defendants can appeal this case to Jackson County Circuit Court within the next 14 days. The dogs will remain impounded during that time.