Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Anthony Bourdain dead at 61 Full Story

Judge acquits Alabama officer accused of domestic violence

Al.com reported Thursday that a judge acquitted 44-year-old Albertville Police Sgt. David William Atwell on May 31.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer accused of domestic violence has been acquitted.

Scroll for more content...

Al.com reported Thursday that a judge acquitted 44-year-old Albertville Police Sgt. David William Atwell on May 31. Atwell also was found not guilty of reckless endangerment. Atwell was arrested in January and accused of firing a gun into the floor near where his wife was sitting.

Court records say the shooting happened as the couple was requesting a divorce, which has since been dismissed. Al.com reports Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith and Atwell weren't immediately available for comment.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/8/2018 11:06:47 AM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events