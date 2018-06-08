Judge acquits Alabama officer accused of domestic violence

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer accused of domestic violence has been acquitted.
Al.com reported Thursday that a judge acquitted 44-year-old Albertville Police Sgt. David William Atwell on May 31. Atwell also was found not guilty of reckless endangerment. Atwell was arrested in January and accused of firing a gun into the floor near where his wife was sitting.
Court records say the shooting happened as the couple was requesting a divorce, which has since been dismissed. Al.com reports Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith and Atwell weren't immediately available for comment.
