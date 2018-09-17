Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jimmy Spencer's parole officer 'exceeded standards' in most recent personnel review

Brian Robinson has worked as a parole officer since 2016.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

After two months of pressing the state for answers. The WAAY 31 I-Team learned more about a parole officer who was supposed to keep up with a man now at the center of a triple murder investigation in Guntersville.

The I-Team obtained the personnel file for Parole Officer Brian Robinson. He’s the Parole Officer for Jimmy Spencer. We discovered the board considers Robinson an “excellent” employee. Spencer who was paroled from a life-long sentence, walked away from a re-entry, arrested on drug charges and nothing was done until he was already in jail again charged with killing three people.

Robinson worked as a Correctional Officer at Donaldson Correctional facility for about 8 years before becoming a parole officer on November 1, 2016. The Pardon and Parole Board has not old us Robinson's case load.

The WAAY 31 I-Team filed an open records request for Robinson’s personnel file to see if anything like this happened in his other cases. From the documents included in the file, it hasn’t.

The parole board gave him an “exceeding” expectations mark in May for his work, but he only “met standards” when it came to investigating an offenders personal, social, legal history and current circumstances. He was never written up or disciplined.

"I think everyone would like to know the outcome of their investigation because things like this should never happen," said Joey Rushing, the Franklin County District Attorney. Rushing wrote many letters asking the parole board to keep Spencer locked up.

Police in Sardis arrested Spencer in June and sent his information to Robinson but he didn’t follow up until three weeks later. Spencer was already out of jail. Robinson’s notes show he was talking with Spencer from January until the Sardis arrest but it’s unclear if he ever knew Spencer’s location after he walked away from a re-entry program three weeks after his release.

"The fact that those were not good enough to have anyone to file a motion or even have a hold put on him is what everybody would like to know," said Rushing.

As of now, all we know is Robinson is still on the job as a parole officer. The Pardon and Parole Board said they completed an internal review of the Spencer case but won't say what, if any, changes could come about.

"That's why it's so important we get answers in this case," said Rushing.

The only disciplinary action against Robinson came when he was a correctional officer. That happened twice because he didn’t show up for work or was late.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events