Clear
BREAKING NEWS: ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Full Story
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

JetBlue radio failiure brings big scrare at JFK airport

JetBlue radio failure triggers scare at JFK Airport

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 6:20 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

NEW YORK (AP) - A communication failure involving a JetBlue plane caused a brief scare at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Scroll for more content...

The Federal Aviation Administration says Jetblue Flight 1623 "experienced a radio equipment problem while taxing for departure" at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. It says the crew requested to return to the ramp.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the aircraft, which was bound for Los Angeles, was inspected and cleared with no security threat.

Video shows the plane on the tarmac surrounded by police and rescue vehicles.

Passengers on the plane tweeted that "heavily armed" police boarded the plane to investigate.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events