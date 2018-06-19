Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jeopardy winner pleads guilty in hacking of co-workers' e-mail

She already lost her job after the discovery of the hacking.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Stephanie Jass won big during her seven-day winning streak on Jeopardy back in 2012, but her luck appears to have run out.

Scroll for more content...

The Associated Press reported Jass pleaded guilty in Michigan to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Her sentencing is July 20th. 

Jass illegally accessed the e-mail accounts of colleagues while she worked as a professor at Adrian College. The school ultimately fired her after the co-worker discovered the hack and turned her in to administration.

Her 2012 streak was the longest in show history at the time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events