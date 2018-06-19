Jeopardy winner pleads guilty in hacking of co-workers' e-mail

Stephanie Jass won big during her seven-day winning streak on Jeopardy back in 2012, but her luck appears to have run out.
The Associated Press reported Jass pleaded guilty in Michigan to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Her sentencing is July 20th.
Jass illegally accessed the e-mail accounts of colleagues while she worked as a professor at Adrian College. The school ultimately fired her after the co-worker discovered the hack and turned her in to administration.
Her 2012 streak was the longest in show history at the time.
