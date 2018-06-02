Jemison parents want to provide input on next principal

Parents are asking Huntsville City schools to let them provide input on the next principal at Mae Jemison High school.

Scroll for more content...

Earlier this month, the school board approved transferring the current principal to Providence Elementary school.

Keisha McDow, a parent, told WAAY 31 the school's already had two different principals in the two years its been open.

"Our kids do not trust very well, and it's hard to trust those that really year-end and year-end they've had someone different come in to take those roles," she said.

Now the school district is looking for a principal for Jemison High School once again.

McDow told us she thinks parents should have a voice in who is selected to fill the position.

"I hope that they can find someone to fit that position that our kids will benefit from," she said.

She thinks the right principal could help put an end to fights and threats made at the high school.

Earlier this month---a Jemison student was seriously injured on campus after an incident involving a security guard.

"I just wish it could be handled in a different way. Every time one of our kids get's into a fight, argument or something goes wrong," she added.

The school district told us, Christie Finley, Interim Superintendent is meeting with parents Monday morning to discuss the next principal.

WAAY 31 also learned from the district that it will be conducting nationwide searches for the next principal of Grissom High school, Jemison High school, and Lee High school.