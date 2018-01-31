Body found on Jeff Road

Madison County authorities have blocked part of Jeff Road near Highway 72 for a death investigation.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said first responders arrived and found a body on the side of the road.

Death Investigation off of Jeff Road. More to follow as soon as I get briefed by investigators. — Donny Shaw ����‍♂️ (@DShaw263) January 31, 2018

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a driver passing by around 6:30 a.m. saw a person laying in a field and called to report it. The body was a man from Madison County in his 20s, deputies on scene said. Authorities said they knew who the man was but didn't immediately release his name.

Authorities said they didn't suspect foul play.

Jeff Road north of 72 was closed to traffic.