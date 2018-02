Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that left a Jeep upside down in a ditch in Meridianville Wednesday morning.

The wreck was reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wells Road near Arrow Lands Trace.

Troopers found the vehicle when they arrived, but no driver was there.

They planned to run the tag number to see who the vehicle belongs to, but said it's common for drivers to leave a wreck when they aren't injured.