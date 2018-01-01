Jason Isbell to headline Huntsville Hospital Foundation fundraiser

Country music star and Shoals native Jason Isbell will headline the Huntsville Hospital Foundation's 30th annual Huntsville Classic in May.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at the event in the Von Braun Center's Propst Arena on May 10.

Isbell, a Muscle Shoals native, is nominated for Best Americana Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and the song "If We Were Vampires" from the album is nominated for Best American Roots Song. Isbell already has two other Grammys, one for the song "24 Frames" and one for the album "Something More Than Free."

Tickets for the Huntsville Classic go on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at the VBC Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com. Concert-only tickets start at $25.

Tickets for the Classic dinner, which takes place on the arena floor before the concert, are $200 per person and can be bought by calling the Foundation office at 256-265-8077.

Proceeds from the Classic will benefit Huntsville Hospital's Orthopedic Surgery department.