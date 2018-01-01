January is the worst month for carbon monoxide poisoning

As temperatures continue to drop, many of us tend to use other heating devices to stay warm. If you're not careful, you could be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Huntsville firefighters say they always carry a RAD 57 meter. It lets them know if there is carbon monoxide in their blood. They also use a pulse oxygen meter that measures the oxygen in your blood.

Captain Frank Mackenzie with Huntsville Fire Department said carbon monoxide is found in fumes such as stoves, car engines, grills, generators and fireplaces. You can't see, smell nor taste carbon monoxide. If you inhale it, then you'll get a headache, upset stomach or chest pain. Mackenzie said many people mistake it as the flu.

It's also important to have a carbon monoxide detector. It'll let you know if there's carbon monoxide in the air.

"What it does, is the carbon monoxide will combine with your blood cells just like your oxygen cells will normally do. It's goes to your heart, lungs and brain. You keep breathing it in and it's becomes compound and more dangerous the more you breathe it," said Mackenzie.

If there's open gas in your home, make sure you're not in a confined space.

There have been reports of carbon monoxide poisoning. In most cases, people have to leave their homes to the area can ventilate.