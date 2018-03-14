Jackson county school district received $50K for school safety

Jackson County School District is looking getting new security doors, more cameras or other ways to keep students safe in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

The district held a school safety summit Tuesday at Section High School where officials addressed the threat that was made against Section High School two weeks ago as well as what they can do right now to keep students safe.

With 18 campuses and 7,000 students [miles and miles apart] plus a mountain in between, Jackson county school leaders are counting on technology and real time video monitoring to keep their schools safe.

The security system essentially puts you inside the schools, similar to google maps street views, through a Virtual Alabama program. The safety feature helps school officials and emergency responders eliminate threats and other safety concerns.

"It takes teamwork. I mean we are spread out. It’s 180 miles round-trip from our schools to start at one and come back to another. But we really need to focus on school safety, because that’s the topic of the nation right now," said Kevin Dukes, Jackson County School Superintendent.

Dukes told WAAY 31 the $50k donation for school safety could be used in a variety of ways including high-tech doors, improvements to their current video monitoring system among other things.

The district also hired a second school resource officer March 1 after years of not having any SROs prior to last year.