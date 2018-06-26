Jackson co. man arrest for child pornography

Joshua Holcomb now faces 5 counts of possession of child porn.

WAAY31 went to jackson county today and spoke with neighbors about the man living in their neighborhood.

"I wouldn't want him around my child at all," said Vicki Hammonds who lives nearby Holcomb.

Holcomb was arrested in his home as the result of an investigation conducted by the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. That task force has been around since 2000.

Neighbors of Holcomb told WAAY Holcomb kept to himself and they're shocked that someone so close is accused of something like this.