Jackson County murder suspect posts bond

A man arrested in January for the shoting death of a Tennessee man has been released from the Jackson County Jail.

Christopher Kenneth McCallie, 26, of Stevenson, posted a $50,000 property bond and was released Thursday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

McCallie and Brittany Joyce Smith, 30, also of Stevenson, are both charged with the murder of Joshua Todd Smith. Smith was shot and killed at a home on Sharon Drive in Stevenson Jan. 16.

Smith is still in jail on $250,000 bond.

McCallie and Smith have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 7.