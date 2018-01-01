Jackson County high school urges sick children to stay home

A Jackson County high school is urging parents to keep their sick children home as it is reporting a prevalence of illnesses on campus.

Skyline High School addressed this issue Monday night on its Facebook page.

"We don't want the flu, strep, and stomach virus to continue to spread," the school said.

The school is asking parents to not send their children if they are "exhibiting any symptoms of sickness," and the child must be without a fever without the help of medication for 24 hours before returning.

Skyline High School will excuse children who stay home sick.