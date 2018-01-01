Jackson County deputies charge second person with murder in Tennessee man's death

Jackson County deputies have charged a woman with murder in the investigation of the death of a Jasper, Tennessee man.

Brittany Joyce Smith, 30, of Stevenson is being held in the Jackson County Jail on no bond in the death of Joshua Todd Smith. This arrest comes one day after Christopher Kenneth McCallie, 26, of Stevenson was arrested following the deadly shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Sharon Drive in Stevenson around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found Joshua Todd Smith dead inside a home.

It is unknown what the motive is behind the shooting, and authorities wouldn't say whether or not Brittany Smith is related to the victim.

McCallie is also being held on no bond.