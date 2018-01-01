Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman

Jackson County authorities are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen by family since Christmas.

Scroll for more content...

Jaclyn Rae Gilbert, 22, was last seen in Bridgeport the evening of Dec. 25, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Gilbert has medical issues and did not take her medications or have access to them, authorities said. They consider her to be in danger.

Gilbert is 5'3" and about 100 pounds with red or auburn hair and blue eyes. Authorities said she may have changed her hair color.

Anyone with information about Gilbert's location is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610.