The Jackson County School Board could spend up to $78,000 on emergency repairs for North Jackson High School.
The school's waste water lift station stopped working last week due to a part that pumps the school's sewage. Right now, the school system is paying more than $1,000 every few days for the sewage to be pumped manually.
Today, the board agreed to spend more than $58,000 on a new part to replace what is broken, and the board will be looking at another $10,000 to $20,000 to have it installed.
Related Content
- Jackson County Schools agrees to pay $58,000 for emergency repairs
- Jackson county school district received $50K for school safety
- Bids approved for Florence school repairs
- Jackson County high school urges sick children to stay home
- Some Jackson County Schools dismissing due to rain, flooding
- Jackson County Schools reach $1 million in energy savings
- Jackson Co. Schools focusing on students' character
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
- Thieves targeting mailboxes in Jackson County
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
Scroll for more content...