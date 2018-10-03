Jackson County Schools agrees to pay $58,000 for emergency repairs

The Jackson County School Board could spend up to $78,000 on emergency repairs for North Jackson High School.

The school's waste water lift station stopped working last week due to a part that pumps the school's sewage. Right now, the school system is paying more than $1,000 every few days for the sewage to be pumped manually.

Today, the board agreed to spend more than $58,000 on a new part to replace what is broken, and the board will be looking at another $10,000 to $20,000 to have it installed.