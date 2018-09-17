Clear
Jackson Co. student in custody over social media threat

A student made a threat on social media showing a gun and telling students not to come to school.

The Jackson County Schools superintendent said he was notified of that social media threat late last night and immediately notified parents and teachers of what was going on.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A Pisgah student was arrested after posting a threat on social media. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a parent notified them of a Snapchat post a student sent out showing a gun and telling students not to come to school today. WAAY 31 went to the school today to learn more about the threat made and found out about another social media post that caused concern at the school.

The Jackson County Schools superintendent said he was notified of that social media threat late last night and immediately notified parents and teachers of what was going on.

"I made an all call around about 15-20 minutes later to the parents and faculty and staff of Pisgah school," said Kevin Dukes the superintendent. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect around one this morning. Parents were notified about the arrest around six a.m. Although the all-clear was given, another post, this time on Facebook, sent parents into a panic.

"Then a parent had posted this morning that there was a threat. That the school was on lockdown. That there was a gun. And that false information caused other students to check out. And it caused confusion for other parents," said Dukes.

Dukes reminds parents they should confirm any information concerning threats with the school system or with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

"From myself, whether it be a phone call, the Jackson County Board of Education Facebook page, my Facebook page, or the school Facebook page."

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they're still investigating that threat. They also said they're investigating the post that was made this morning saying that the school had an active shooter and was on lockdown. That person could also be facing charges. The student is still in custody and will remain in custody until he faces a judge.

