Jackson Co. Schools focusing on students' character

Jackson County Schools is launching a new program in classrooms this year. It will be focused on building students' character. According to the district, it's the only ones in the state trying out the program.

"You may have 150 kids in day that you see in class. How well do you know those 150?," said Jamie Darwin the Principal of Woodville School.

That's part of the reason all Jackson County Schools are going to be putting an emphasis on character growth this school year for students in 5th-12th grade. Weekly lessons will include games and activities that incorporate improving character and teaching life skills.

"The kids should feel like this is a safe place. We're a community. We're a family. They should definitely feel like they can come talk to the teachers it's just not about learning," said Ashley Edwards a teacher with the school district.

The program will give students a break from traditional classroom lessons and also help students make new friends. They'll be broken into small groups and assigned a teacher they don't interact with on a daily basis as their advocate. Edwards hopes this helps reinforce that school is a safe place for all kids.

"Really we are an advocate for the kid. They need someone who they can trust and speak to and tell secrets and ask opinions or advice. The character program is just going to give them a way to talk to us individually and reflect on things that are happening in the high school," she said.