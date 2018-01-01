Clear
Ivey signs health care contract for prisons

Pixabay

Ivey's office confirmed Monday that she signed the $360 million contract with Wexford Health Sources to supply medical and mental health care to inmates until late 2020.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 2:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a contract to provide health care in state prisons.

Ivey signed the agreement earlier this month after the Legislative Contract Review Committee released a hold on the contract. The committee chairman briefly delayed implementation of the contact because of questions regarding the company's ties to a Mississippi bribery scandal.

Committee Chairman Jack Williams said Monday that he released the hold because he did not want to jeopardize a potential settlement of a court order to improve mental health care.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled last year that mental health care in state prisons was "horrendously inadequate."

