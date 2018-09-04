MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey raised nearly $500,000 for her campaign last month as the incumbent Republican regains a cash advantage over gubernatorial challenger Walt Maddox.
In a campaign finance report filed Tuesday, Ivey reported raising $400,000 in August. That is in addition to $95,000 in large contributions she reported last month.
The report shows Ivey is regaining a fundraising advantage in the governor's race after she and Maddox reported similar fundraising numbers in July.
However, Maddox's campaign indicated it will report competitive fundraising numbers for August.
Maddox campaign spokesman Chip Hill said Maddox will report raising $338,000 last month.
Maddox will file his fundraising report Wednesday.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
9/4/2018 5:14:54 PM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- Ivey regains cash advantage in race for governor
- Ivey wins Republican nomination in Governor's race
- Maddox wants to debate Ivey in Governor's race
- Maddox matches Ivey in July cash haul; Ivey has overall lead
- Ivey widens fundraising lead in gubernatorial race
- Governor Kay Ivey ranked third most popular governor
- Governor Ivey not moving US Senate special election date
- Read Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's State of the State Address
- Gov. Ivey fighting move to weaken lieutenant governor
- Governor Ivey weighs in on possible school safety changes