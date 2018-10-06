It's Finally Going To Feel Like Fall, But We Got Some Rain First

A few light showers are possible through Tuesday due to some pop-up showers over the Valley. Our biggest chances for rain this week will be due to two factors. The first is a strong cold front moving across the county and the other is a tropical system that may impact the Valley.

The cold front will impact us and bring us rain but we could see additional rainfall if this tropical system moves across north Alabama. As of right now, the data is showing it moving across Sand Mountain Wednesday. Which is also the same day the cold front will hit us. The cold front acts like a big atmospheric broom. It will sweep away the system and if the front moves through before the tropical system does. That will greatly decrease the possibility of the tropical system impacting our area.

Once both systems clear it will FINALLY feel like October.