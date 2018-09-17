Isolated showers and a hot afternoon

The remnants of Florence are continuing to have minimal impact on the Tennessee Valley. Overall, it will be partly sunny with highs climbing into the lower 90s. A few showers are possible, mainly through our central and eastern counties. The chance of rain is only 20%.
Sunshine is on the increase through the week, along with the heat. By Thursday, afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 90s. A shift in the pattern starts Friday as scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast, lasting through the weekend. Highs drop slightly, to the lower 90s, heading into next weekend.
