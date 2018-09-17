Clear

Isolated showers and a hot afternoon

We'll start the work week holding on to some cloud cover.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 7:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 7:53 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The remnants of Florence are continuing to have minimal impact on the Tennessee Valley.  Overall, it will be partly sunny with highs climbing into the lower 90s. A few showers are possible, mainly through our central and eastern counties. The chance of rain is only 20%.

Sunshine is on the increase through the week, along with the heat. By Thursday, afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 90s. A shift in the pattern starts Friday as scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast, lasting through the weekend. Highs drop slightly, to the lower 90s, heading into next weekend.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
