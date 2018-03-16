Mild Temps Accompany Isolated Afternoon Showers

The atmospheric environment through our area is no longer as conducive to severe storm development, so the threat for strong storms is decreasing from what was initially expected.

In short, the Storm Prediction Center has removed the Shoals from the Marginal risk area, leaving only non-severe storms in the forecast later this afternoon. That being said, storms will be isolated with most locations only seeing scattered showers. No heavy rain is on the way tonight, but a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.

St. Patrick's Day should shape up to be mainly dry with the off chance for a stray shower. We keep the clouds cover most of the day, including parade time, but even that looks to break by the afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild for the next few days until our next cold front passes. At this point, that front looks to move through Monday night. During the afternoon during peak daytime heating, that puts the Tennessee Valley between the warm front and cold front. The possibility of strong storms will be with us, a feature which we continue to monitor throughout the weekend.