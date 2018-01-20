Is there a connection between the flu and the weather?

The flu epidemic is already responsible for at least two deaths in Alabama and many more nationwide.

With a change in temperatures coming quickly this weekend, WAAY 31 reached out to a local doctor to find out if quick temperature swings could cause this flu season to go from bad to worse.

Dr. Nancy White told us that a drastic change in temperature does not make people sick.

She explained that in order to get the flu you have to come in contact with the flu virus. The weather has little to do with it.

"Changes in weather really don't have an impact on that, except maybe that people will go inside and spend more time together. It can be transmitted easier that way," Dr. White said.

Dr. White added that no matter the weather you can avoid getting the flu by washing your hands often and treating symptoms as soon as they arise.