Investigators reveal new details from Huntsville triple murder

WAAY 31 was in the packed courtroom to learn more about the man charged with brutally killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenage girls. Investigators say Rodney Geddes killed Iris Bynum, her daughter Heaven Hines and Hines’ friend Xzariah Rice. The Madison County Courthouse where she talked to the victim’s family after they heard some of the evidence in the case.

Rodney Geddes spent about 45 minutes in court today. Only one investigator with Huntsville Police testified. He walked us through what police believe happened before and after the murders.

"I don't know what happened but like I said domestic violence is bad," said the victims' family member Janice Bowling.

She was one of many family members in the court room during Rodney Geddes preliminary hearing.

A sole investigator explained police knew about a history of domestic violence between Iris Bynum and Rodney Geddes because they had been called to the house before. According to the Investigator, when investigators entered the home in June they found Bynum, her daughter 17-year-old daughter Heaven Hines, and 16- year-old Xzariah Rice bodies in different areas of Bynum's house on Knollbrook Drive.

The Investigator testified the two teens were shot multiple times. Bynum was found dead in her bedroom from a single shot. Family was emotional hearing how the three were killed, but told us they are relying on their faith.

"We are holding on and what god is in charge of. We are asking god to help us everyday," Bowling added.

During the hearing, the Investigator testified police believe Geddes traded one of Bynum’s cars for drugs after the murders and drove her other car to Tennessee where investigators initially arrested him on a drug charge.

After the hearing, Geddes’ attorney stressed there are no witnesses to the crime, and as of now, nobody came forward to say they heard gun shots on a street well known to Huntsville Police.

"It's obviously an area well known to the police department. We don't know who the residences of the other house are. We have no eyewitnesses to this particular crime, so it's interesting that it's in this type of neighborhood," said Geddes' attorney Bruce Gardner.

Bynum's sister said although Geddes is accused of killing the three, they are working on moving on from what happened.

"If I could say anything it would be I forgive you. God is in charge. God is in charge," Bowling added.

The case will go before the Grand Jury. It has not been announced when that will happen.