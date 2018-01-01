Investigators: Roy Moore accuser's house fire not politically motivated

Etowah County authorities are trying to extinguish rumors surrounding an arson investigation involving one of Roy Moore's accuser's homes in Gadsden.

The fire occurred at the home of Tina Johnson, who is one of the women who accused Moore of grabbing her at his law office while he was married. Johnson spoke publicly of the alleged 1991 incident to AL.com.

Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, but they have not announced any arrests.

"The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him," said spokesperson Natalie Barton.

Authorities expect to release new details on the investigation when they are able to obtain warrants.