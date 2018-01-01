Investigation opens after reports of sexual misconduct at Tharptown High School

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told WAAY 31, they are investigating several reports of sexual misconduct at Tharptown High School near Russellville.

Sheriff Oliver said, around 10 reports of sexual misconduct by a contracted school photographer have been filed this week by family members.

The photographer works for a company contracted to take the school photos, Sheriff Oliver said. They are in the process of investigating the allegations and no arrest have been made.