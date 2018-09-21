The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has opened a case into theft from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, at the request of Sheriff Scott Walls.
SBI will gather facts and present them to the Marshall County District Attorney's Office for review. No further information is being released at this time.
Related Content
- Investigation into alleged theft from Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
- Former corrections officer arrested in Marshall County
- Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office introduces new pistol permit system
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Teen shot on Alpha Lane, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating
- Sheriff: Inmate kills himself in Marshall County jail
- Marshall County Sheriff blames under funding for jail incident
- Warming Centers In Marshall County
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
Scroll for more content...