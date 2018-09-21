Clear
Investigation into alleged theft from Marshall County Sheriff's Office

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of theft from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has opened a case into theft from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, at the request of Sheriff Scott Walls.

SBI will gather facts and present them to the Marshall County District Attorney's Office for review. No further information is being released at this time.

