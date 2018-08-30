NASA says the crew at the International Space Station are in "no danger" from a small pressure leak.
The leak was first detected on Wednesday. After extensive checks, the leak's location was determined to be on the Russian side of the space station.
The head of Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, says an external microfracture was found and is believed to be the result of a micro-meteorite.
NASA says the leak has been slowed with Kapton tape and crews are working on a long-term repair.
Related Content
- International Space Station crew working to fix small pressure leak
- Space station gets 3 new astronauts
- Athens crews dealing with gas leak
- Florence students work with international recording artist on new album
- Expo highlights small businesses
- Small Plane Crash
- Huntsville Public Works crews prepare for potential ice accumulations
- Road conditions deteriorate in Tennessee, crews working major wrecks
- Crews working to restore power in NE Huntsville
- Crews work to remove tree from south Huntsville apartment building
Scroll for more content...