Clear

International Space Station crew working to fix small pressure leak

NASA says a leak started on the Russian side of the space station, believed to be due to a micro-meteorite.

NASA says a leak started on the Russian side of the space station, believed to be due to a micro-meteorite.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

NASA says the crew at the International Space Station are in "no danger" from a small pressure leak.


The leak was first detected on Wednesday. After extensive checks, the leak's location was determined to be on the Russian side of the space station.


The head of Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, says an external microfracture was found and is believed to be the result of a micro-meteorite.


NASA says the leak has been slowed with Kapton tape and crews are working on a long-term repair.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events