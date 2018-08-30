International Space Station crew working to fix small pressure leak

NASA says the crew at the International Space Station are in "no danger" from a small pressure leak.



The leak was first detected on Wednesday. After extensive checks, the leak's location was determined to be on the Russian side of the space station.



The head of Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, says an external microfracture was found and is believed to be the result of a micro-meteorite.



NASA says the leak has been slowed with Kapton tape and crews are working on a long-term repair.