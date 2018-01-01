Interagency Agreement signed by local community leaders

On Wednesday, the Madison County Interagency Agreement was signed again by community leaders and local law enforcement.

The Interagency Agreement for child abuse response has been in existence for more than 30 years.

The agreement was first established in 1985, the same year the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville was formed.

The document is continually updated to make sure the best practices are being used in response to child abuse cases and investigations.

It is signed by several agencies that represent a collaborative effort. The agencies included are the National Children's Advocacy Center, the Madison County Sheriff, the Huntsville Police Chief, the Madison Police Chief, the Madison County Department of Human Resources

and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

"If we're going to have an effective multi-agency response, we have to have an agreement on how that's going to work. So it really spells out how all the professionals that work in this arena will collaborate and communicate and share. We stream line it with the best possible practices that are out there and provide those to children and families so we can help them heal and hold those who harm them accountable," said Chris Newlin, Executive Director of the National Children's Advocacy Center.

"We're on the leading edge of hunting child predators, identifying child predators and bringing them to justice. Each one of our desires is that this community is where everyone else wants to bring their children, so everyone can be raised here, that's what our goal is," said Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning.

The Children’s Advocacy Center model was first developed in Madison County.

There are now more than 950 Children’s Advocacy Centers throughout the United States.