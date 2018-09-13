Intense Heat And Lack Of Rain Is Making Drought Conditions Worse

Temperatures will continue to soar into the 90s the next few days with limited chances for rain. Because of the lack of rainfall our drought situation is getting worse. We are also looking at a fairly dry forecast the next several days.

Florence will continue to dump rain and bring in damaging winds along the Carolina coastline for the next 48-60 hours. On top of that, areas could see over 2 feet of rain which will make life threatening flooding a guarantee.

We won't see any impact from Florence here in the Valley. There were some times where we were looking at some impact but now with a quick turn north we won't see anything.