Inmate's younger brother gets 35 years in Holly Bobo death

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - The brother of a man serving life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo has pleaded guilty to facilitating her murder and kidnapping.

A judge has accepted a plea deal, imposing a 35-year-sentence on John Dylan Adams. His so-called Alford plea means that he maintains his innocence, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him of facilitating 1st degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Bobo was 20 in 2011, when her disappearance in rural Parsons, Tennessee sparked a massive search. An alleged accomplice said John Dylan Adams joined his older brother Zachary Adams, now serving life without parole, in the rape of Bobo.

Her remains were found years later, and no useful DNA evidence was recovered. Investigators relied on witness testimony.

1/22/2018 3:06:22 PM (GMT -6:00)