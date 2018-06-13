Authorities: Man killed fellow inmate in Elmore prison

A man serving time for attempted murder is now looking at a more serious charge after an inmate stabbing Elmore County, corrections officials said.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials said they plan to charge Michael Williams, 18, in the stabbing that happened Saturday at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County.

Authorities said Barry Tyrone Reynolds, 60, was found in a prison dorm around 2:30 a.m. with a stab wound from a makeshift weapon. He was pronounced dead in the infirmary about 25 minutes later.

Reynolds was serving five years for a drug distribution charge out of Mobile County.

Williams was sentenced to 25 years in 2017 for attempted murder in Mobile County.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the stabbing.