Inmate escapes from south Alabama work release center

Authorities in south Alabama are looking for an inmate who escaped from a work release facility overnight.

Jonah Andrew Salers, 23, escaped from Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County around 2:45 a.m., according to Alabama Department of Corrections officials.

Salers was serving a four-year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Etowah County. He was sentenced in October 2016.

Salers is 5'9" and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.