Inmate escapes from Decatur work release

Jared Jones escaped early Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Authorities are looking for a man who escaped work release Tuesday afternoon in Decatur.

Jared Kendrick Jones, 23, escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility around 1:30 p.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. 

Jones is 5'9" and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt with black and white stripes and black shoes.

Jones is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery out of Etowah County.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact their local police department or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

