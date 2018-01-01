Inmate escapes work release in Montgomery

Alabama authoriites are searching for an inmate who they said left his work release assignment Monday morning.

Michael Deshaun McLeod, 34, left his work assignment in Montgomery around 6:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

McLeod was serving a 20-year sentence for shooting into an occupied vehicle or building in Montgomery.

McLeod is 5'2" and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white T-shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.