Inmate endured 'torture' before execution halted

An attorney for Doyle Lee Hamm wrote in state and court filings Monday that Hamm had experienced "torture" during the failed attempt to execute him Feb. 22.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 8:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 8:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A lawyer for an Alabama inmate whose lethal injection was halted after staffers could not connect an intravenous line says his client should not face a second date in the death chamber.

An attorney for Doyle Lee Hamm wrote in state and court filings Monday that Hamm had experienced "torture" during the failed attempt to execute him Feb. 22. Bernard Harcourt said attempting the procedure again would violate a constitutional ban on cruel punishment.

Hamm has damaged veins from lymphoma and past drug use.

A doctor hired by the prisoner's legal team wrote that Hamm had 11 puncture sites and bled heavily from his groin after the first attempt. Photos submitted to the court showed Hamm's feet were blackened.

3/5/2018 6:02:45 PM (GMT -6:00)

